Andhra Pradesh

Uma dares YSRCP to debate on poll manifesto

‘Govt. is not updating about Polavaram works’

TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has dared the government advisor and YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy for an open debate on the fulfilment of the promises made in the ruling party’s election manifesto.

“Had the budget session conducted in March, the TDP would have exposed the corruption of the YSRCP. Despite a strength of 22 MPs, the party has failed in getting the Central funds for Polavaram project,” Mr. Umamaheswara Rao told the media on Monday.

Referring to the allegations made by the YSRCP on Velugonda project, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said works worth of ₹63,370 crore were completed during the TDP’s tenure. But, the YSRCP leaders were alleging that corruption to the tune of ₹56,700 crore took place.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy posted a tweet on Velugonda project claiming that works on stretch of only 600 metres were done. “The government is not updating the progress of Polavaram project online. It should game for an open debate on the claims on the poll manifesto,” Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said.

He demanded that the government must disclose the details of funds spent on irrigation projects and the progress of the same.

