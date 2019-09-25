‘Ultras were taken by surprise’

Before the recent exchange of fire between the security forces and the Maoists in the interior parts of GK Veedhi area, there was an unwritten understanding that the forces would not foray deep into the forest area during this part of the year.

The security forces avoided deep combing operations in the Visakha Agency, as the river and rivulets are in spate and the ground is slushy and slippery. The terrain in Galikonda area is the most difficult and the thick green cover provided vantage points to ambush parties, said a senior police officer engaged in anti-Maoist operations.

This worked as an advantage for the Maoists, as they took this time to regroup and recover from setbacks. But the recent strikes by the Greyhounds seem to have made this logic passé. They struck deep and appear to have taken the Maoist camp by surprise.

The Greyhounds not only have superior fire power and are better trained over the Maoists, but what appears to give them the edge is the element of surprise. They exhibited a similar edge in the Ramaguda operation, in which over 30 Maoists were killed in October 2016.

A security analyst pointed out that such strikes by security forces are possible only when the extremists start losing the local popular base, which results in drying up of intelligence.