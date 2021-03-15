ULB polls a cakewalk for YSRCP in Srikakulam

The YSRCP has won Itchapuram, Palasa-Kasibugga and Palakonda municipalities with comfortable majorities in Srikakulam district. The TDP, which won the Itchapuram Assembly seat in 2019 general elections, faced defeat in the civic polls, despite its concerted efforts to win a respectable number of wards.
The YSRCP candidates bagged 15 out of 23 wards in Itchapuram while the TDP could register win in six and the independent candidates won the remaining two wards. In Palakonda, it was almost a cakewalk for the YSRCP which won 17 out of 20 wards. The TDP won only three wards. In Palasa, the YSRCP got 23 out of 31 wards. The TDP won eight wards in Palasa-Kasibugga municipality. Minister for Fisheries Sidiri Appala Raju who represents Palasa Assembly said the people had rejected the TDP in municipal elections.
In separate meetings, Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and former Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao congratulated the elected candidates and asked them to meet the expectations of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as well as the people.
Former Chairperson of Srikakulam Municipality M.V. Padmavati, A.P. Kalinga Vysya Corporation chairman Andhavarapu Suribabu, YSRCP senior leaders Dharmana Rammohanar Naidu, M.Swaroop and others vowed to ensure victory for the party candidates in the elections to Srikakulam Municipal Corporation. The election was postponed due to delay in the merger of nearby panchayats with the civic body.
