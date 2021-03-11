South Coastal A.P. registers 73% polling

NELLORE/ONGOLE

11 March 2021 01:44 IST

Nellore Collector oversees the process through webcasting

Amid tight security, civic polls were held in a peaceful manner fully adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, in the 11 urban local bodies in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

The polling started on a dull note at 7.00 a.m. and picked up pace later in the day in the districts of Nellore and Prakasam. Officials said 75.51% of the voters exercised their franchise in Prakasam district. Addanki witnessed the highest poll percentage of 83.04% and Giddalur the lowest at 67.92%. The poll percentage was 81.4% in Chikamukurthi, 75.57% in Ongole, 75.60% in Chirala, 71.22% in Markapur and 76.25% in Kanigiri.

Thanks to webcasting, District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu oversaw the polling process in the four municipalties of Atmakur, Sullurpeta, Nayudupeta and Venakatagiri from Nellore. He said 71.06% of the 76,219 voters exercised their franchise in the four civic bodies. Nayudupeta registered the highest polling percentage of 76.97 and Sullurpeta the lowest of 63.8%. Atmakur witnessed 76.65% polling and Venkatagiri 70.7%.

Advertising

Advertising

People of Nukalapalem boycotted the elections in protest against merger of the locality into Sullurpeta civic body.

Touring parts of Ongole and Chirala on a motorcycle, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said there were no major untoward incidents in the poll-bound areas as elaborate security arrangements were put in place. CCTV cameras, drone cameras and body-worn cameras were used by police personnel in sensitive polling stations.

Tension in Ongole

Tense situation prevailed for some time in Ongole when a YSRCP candidate went to the polling booth in the sixth ward, wearing the party shawl. Police intervened and restored order after opposition party activists were involved in a wordy duel with the ruling party workers.

Police used mild force to disperse activists of YSR Congress Party and the TDP in Markapur who were involved in heated exchanges over ineligible students of a particular college belonging to a YSRCP leader voting in the elections.