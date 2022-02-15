Ukraine-Russia tension: Minister enquires about Andhra Pradesh students’ safety

Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Tuesday enquired about the well-being of students from Andhra Pradesh who are pursuing their higher studies in Ukraine in view of the ongoing tension between the Ukraine and Russia.

He asked the officials about the total number of Andhra students in Ukraine and said there was no cause for their parents to worry, as the State government was taking every possible step to ensure their safety.

He said in the event of Andhra students in Ukraine facing any problem, they should immediately contact the officials of the Education Department, who in turn would inform their parents and take up steps to help them with the help of their departmental higher-ups.