Ukraine crisis: officials to receive A.P. students at Delhi, Mumbai airports

Principal Secretary, Department of Transport and Roads and Buildings, and Chairman of the State Level Task Force Committee M.T. Krishna Babu on Saturday said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had directed setting up of reception centres at Mumbai and New Delhi airports to receive and assist the students returning from Ukraine and bring them back to their native places.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Krishna Babu said a master list was prepared with details of students in Ukraine, gathered from various helpline numbers and the data available with the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society, and it was shared with the Indian Embassy and the Union Ministry of External Affairs.

He said two flights were coming from Bucharest, one would land in New Delhi and another in Mumbai. The Ministry of External Affairs had communicated that 22 Telugu students were being flown back in the two flights but of them, only three were from Andhra Pradesh. He said the Mumbai flight would reach by 6 p.m. on Saturday and the Delhi flight would land at 2 a.m. on Sunday. Separate teams were formed to receive the students, he added.

Mr. Krishna Babu informed that Inspector-General, Registrations, Rama Krishna would receive the students at Mumbai airport and Principal Resident Commissioner, AP Bhavan, Praveen Prakash and Additional Resident Commissioner Himanshu Kaushik would be at the Delhi airport to receive the students landing there.

He said the latest advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs was shared with Telugu people in Ukraine and they were advised to follow it.

Mr. Praveen Prakash, meanwhile, reviewed the arrangements being made for food, accommodation and travel facility for students, who were scheduled to arrive at Delhi airport from Ukraine.

He said according to the information available, there were a total of 1,100 people belonging to the two Telugu-speaking States in Ukraine, but they were in touch with only 700 of them. Of them, 350 were from Andhra Pradesh and most of them (90%) were medical students.