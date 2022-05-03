U.K. keen on investing in renewable and green energy
Officials discuss areas of collaboration with A.P. Industries Minister
Minister for Information Technology and Heavy Industries G. Amarnath here on Tuesday had a meeting with Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner, Hyderabad; Alan Gemmell, British Trade Commissioner of South Asia from the British Deputy High Commission in Mumbai; and Varun Mali, Deputy Head of Mission and Head Trade and Investment.
K. Rameshwar and Amuktha Meher from the A.P. Economic Development Board were present.
They discussed the possible collaboration in the fields of FinTech, Agri Tech, aqua processing and tourism.
While Mr. Amarnath suggested trade partnerships through summits, Mr. Alan expressed interest in co-hosting a summit on shrimp exports.
Long coastline
The British officials also showed keen interest in renewable and green energy, and suggested that Andhra Pradesh use its long coastline for shore wind opportunities, as many U.K.-based companies were looking forward to invest.
