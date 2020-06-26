Andhra Pradesh

UK Dy. High Commissioner hails measures by State

United Kingdom's Deputy High Commissioner in Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Andrew Fleming felt the world has lessons to learn from how Andhra Pradesh is tackling the pandemic COVID-19.

Mr. Fleming in a tweet referring to a news article on Thursday said, “AP has tested 14,049 per million, mobilised a network of 4.5 lakh volunteers to work with 11,158 village secretaries & pioneered tech to monitor quarantine compliance. Lessons for the world.”

Jun 26, 2020

