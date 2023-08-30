HamberMenu
UK-based BTIEI firm to open a chain of hospitals in Kakinada of Andhra Pradesh

The first 50-bedded hospital to be set up in Kakinada city by 2024

August 30, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Hindu Bureau
BTIEI-UK Director Neil Lal and BTIEI-India Business Advisor and Head (Hospitals-Operation) Pantam Sandeep showing an MoU in Kakinada on Wednesday.

BTIEI-UK Director Neil Lal and BTIEI-India Business Advisor and Head (Hospitals-Operation) Pantam Sandeep showing an MoU in Kakinada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The UK-based capital venture firm, BTIEI-UK, on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India-based BTIEK-India to set up a chain of hospitals in the Kakinada district. The BTIEI firm has invested in real estate and warehousing in the United Kingdom. 

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference here on Wednesday, BTIEI-UK Director Neil Lal said that the first 50-bedded hospital would be set up in Kakinada city by 2024. “The field survey has been completed to set up a chain of hospitals in the Kakinada city and the district. The first hospital would offer the treatment for critical care, emergency services and paediatric services in Kakinada city,” he said. 

He has observed that small towns in the Kakinada district are yet to be equipped with world-class medical facilities. “We have prepared to conduct a series of medical camps in the small towns in the district before our hospitals are operational. We are yet to finalise the first phase of investment in the chain of hospitals,” said Mr. Neil Lal. 

BTIEI-India Business Advisor and Head (Hospitals-Operation) Pantam Sandeep has said that the specialised treatment facilities including in the arena of cardiology, gastroenterology, and general surgery would also be given priority in phases. “The Kakinada district has the potential to attract Foreign Direct Investment in the field of medical and health services,” said Mr. Sandeep.

