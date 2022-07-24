‘Ujjwal Bharat - Ujjwal Bhavishya’ celebrations across Andhra Pradesh from July 25

Prime Minister to virtually address power consumers at an event in Visakhapatnam on July 30

The State government is all set to organise the Ujjwal Bharat - Ujjwal Bhavishya celebrations from July 25 to 31 in all the districts as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Recognising the best practices and performance of the AP power sector, the Central government has selected Visakhapatnam to organise the ‘Ujjwal Bharat - Ujjwal Bhavisya, Power @2047’ event on July 30, according to a release by State Energy Conservation Mission CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the power consumers of Visakhapatnam virtually, and will explain the achievements in the power sector along with the vision of the nation in this sector.

The State government has appointed Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand as the State nodal officer for the celebrations. Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has asked all the district Collectors and other stakeholders to take all steps to make the event a success.

The State Energy Department, along with national organisations such as the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), and the Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) have selected locations to organise the celebrations and made arrangements to display short films on universal access and household integration, one nation-one grid, renewable energy and others concepts.