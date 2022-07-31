Andhra Pradesh

Ujjwal Bharat inaugurated in NTR district

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA July 31, 2022 00:02 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 00:02 IST

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu inaugurated the Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya (UBUB) @2047 programme under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the district on Saturday.

Mr. Rao said that UBUB would highlight the action plan needed to achieve progress in the power sector in 100 years of independent India, by 2047.

Mr. Vishnu said that the State government had been providing subsidies on electricity bills and nine-hour free power supply to farmers.

The district administration took part in the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

