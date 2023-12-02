Ujjivan Small Finance Bank opens Andhra Pradesh’s first branch in Vijayawada

December 02, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB) entered Andhra Pradesh (AP) by opening its first branch here on December 1 (Friday). It is going to open two more branches at Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam. This marks the bank’s presence in 26 States and Union territories, with 700 branches serving over 79 lakh customers.

According to an official release, the bank offers a variety of products, including savings and current accounts, deposits, NR solutions, insurance, institutional banking, TASC (Trust, Association, Society and Club) accounts and foreign exchange. The bank also plans to provide affordable housing, MSME, and vehicle and gold loans.

Speaking at the Vijayawada branch inaugural, Ujjivan SFB MD and CEO Ittira Davis said the bank’s goal was to provide innovative banking solutions to a diverse range of customers in the region as an integral part of its expansion strategy in the State and that it was committed to fostering financial and digital inclusion by offering relevant banking solutions.

Ujjivan SFB Chief Business Officer Carol Furtado said AP has immense growth potential, and the bank’s wide range of products and services would help serve the State’s aspirational residents. The focus would be on improving the lives of the mass market segment through purpose-led inclusive growth, he asserted.