UiPath ties up with APSSDC to train youth in robotic skills

VIJAYAWADA

07 September 2020 23:55 IST

100 institutes can access learning material and software tools

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company UiPath has partnered with the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) as part of its academic alliance programme which is designed to build the RPA resiliency among more than 50,000 students in the coming year.

According to a release, the APSSDC will act as the regional centre for all UiPath academic alliance activities in the State. To begin with, the UiPath will take on board 100 APSSDC institutes which will have access to the curriculum, content, learning material, educator enablement sessions and software tools to provide training to students. “The aim is to equip the youth with in-demand and employable skills and the APSSDC intends to build a more secure future for them,” said APSSDC Chairman Ch. Madhusudan Reddy.

Advertising

Advertising

Digital workforce

Corporation CEO Arja Srikanth said the demand for RPA skills is on the rise and there is a need to invest in large scale education enablement programmes. “Our affiliation with the UiPath will build an ecosystem for students with the right digital skills,” he said.

UiPath, India and South Asia president Manish Bharti said, “Building a digital workforce will begin by making RPA education available at a fundamental level. The partnership with the APSSDC, through our academic alliance programme, helps us inch closer to our vision of a robot for every person.”

He further said companies need experienced developers and consultants to help automate their solutions and educators can help enable an RPA ready talent pool, he added.

Educators and students can also avail of 50% discount on UiPath certified professional global certifications.