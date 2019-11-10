‘Ugra Srinivasa’ blesses crowds

Thousands of devotees lined the mada streets from the wee hours of Saturday to witness the ‘Kaisika Dwadasi’ festival in Tirumala.

The Sri Vaishnavite festival holds immense significance as it marks the awakening of Lord Maha Vishnu after four months of sleep (Yoga Nidra) on the day of Karthika Shukla Dwadasi.

The idol of Lord ‘Ugra Srinivasa’, which is brought out of the inner sanctum sanctorum once a year on this day, flanked by two divine consorts, was taken round the hill town in a grand procession.

In keeping with tradition, the procession was held before daybreak, between 4:30 a.m. and 5.30 a.m.

Legend has it that the town had suffered a major fire mishap during the 14th century when the procession was organised after sunrise.

The procession was followed by Asthanam to the deities at Bangaru Vakili inside the temple.