UGC expert team to visit Krishna University today

Facilities to be assessed for grant of 12(B) recognition

An expert committee will visit Krishna University in Rudravaram near Machilipatnam on Friday to inspect and assess the facilities being provided in tune with the prerequisites for the University Grants Commission 12(B) recognition. In a release, Vice-Chancellor K.B. Chandra Sekhar said that the university was established in the year 2008 under the leadership of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and had been moved a year ago to own campus in Rudravaram where several facilities like laboratories, research academies and other infrastructure were established. The expert committee includes Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Vishnukant S. Chatapalli, Prof. H.P. Mathura of Banaras Hindu University, Institute of Management Studies and Prof. Anil Kumar of Devi Ahilya University, School of Biotechnology former head of the department. UGC Under Secretary Suresh Kumar Gupta will act as coordinating officer for the inspection.

Prof. Chandra Sekhar said that facilities such as pharmacy college, advanced equipment in the laboratories of the engineering college, Alluri Sitarama Raju auditorium, digital library, chemistry laboratory with state of the art facilities, solar power generation and others were established on the campus recently.

He said once the university gets UGC 12B recognition it will be eligible to get Central assistance in various forms. The university will also get funds towards scholarships, hostels for women and organisation of seminars among others.