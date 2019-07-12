Andhra Pradesh

UGC committee inspects Ambedkar University

The UGC expert committee members visiting Ambedkar University at Etcherla in Srikakulam district on Thursday.

Will ascertain whether varsity is fit to receive funding under 12B category

A high-level delegation of the University Grants Commission (UGC) visited Ambedkar University at Etcherla in Srikakulam district on Thursday.

The panel, comprising chairperson and Vice-Chancellor of Sant Gadge Bala Amaravati University Muralidhar G. Chandekar and members R.N. Yadava, D. Avid Ambrose, Abhay Kumar and Satish Kumar, inspected the infrastructure at the university.

They also interacted with Vice-Chancellor of the university Kuna Ramjee, Registrar K. Raghu Babu and several professors. Dr. Ramjee said that sanction of funds under 12B category of UGC Act-1956 was the need of the hour to enable the university to focus on research, academic activity and improve its infrastructure.

He explained the various inititatives of the university in meeting national academic standards while conducting public outreach programmes. The committee will hold high-level meetings with the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar and give suggestions for the improvement of infrastructure at the university. The committee will submit a detailed report to UGC and explain whether Ambedkar University is fit to get additional funds under the 12B category.

