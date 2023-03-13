Ugadi Asthanam at Tirumala temple on March 22

March 13, 2023 02:40 pm | Updated 02:40 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The hill temple of Lord Venkateswara is gearing up for the Telugu ‘Shobhakrut’ Ugadi New Year festival slated on 22nd of this month.

In connection with the festival, asthanam will be observed and the presiding deity adorned with a new set of ‘Silk’ vastrams.

After the conduct of certain special rituals like procession of utsava deities around the vimana prakaram, the auspicious Panchanga Sravanam will be observed at Bangaru Vakili (golden gate) inside the temple.

As a prelude to the mega festival, Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be observed on the preceding day on March 21 .

The TTD which has cancelled Kalyanotsavams, Unjal seva and Brahmotsavams also dispensed the VIP break darshan on both March 21st and 22nd and made it categorically clear that no recommendations letters in the darshan of the deity will be entertained on March 20th and 21st.

Meanwhile, special invitations have been sent to eminent florists hailing from different parts of the country to take part in the grand task of embellishing the temple complex for the New Year festival.