March 30, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Telugu New Year ‘Krodhi Nama’ Ugadi Asthanam will be observed on April 9 at the temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala. Special rituals like the presentation of new silk vastrams to the deities and panchanga sravanam will be observed inside the temple.

In view of the celebration, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cancelled all the daytime rituals performed inside the temple including the weekly ‘asta dala pada padmaradhana seva’.

