UG courses: online admissionprocess begins today

VIJAYAWADA

06 January 2021 01:21 IST

The AP State Council of Higher Education (APCSHE) will follow online admission process for under-graduate programmes like BA, B.Com and B.Sc. offered by degree colleges in the State from the academic year 2020-21.

Registrations for online admissions can be made through https://oamdc.ap.gov.in from January 6 (Wednesday) to January 17 in the first phase.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy said all non-professional degree programmes would be four-year honours programmes from the academic year 2020-21, with an exit option after three years.

He said there were 152 government degree colleges, 120 private aided degree colleges, 1,062 private unaided degree colleges and two university colleges participating in the online admissions and the total number of available seats in all programmes was 4,92,820.

Speaking about the admission schedule, he said the process would be notified on January 6 (Wednesday) and the first phase of registrations would begin the same day (January 6) and continue till January 17. Students can exercise their web options from January 9 to January 17 and the helpline centres would operate from January 6 to 12.

Verification

Verification of special category (NCC/CAP/sports and games/extra-curricular activities and physically handicapped) certificates would be carried out on January 11 and 12, seat allotment (for phase-I) would be made on January 20 and students can attend (online reporting or reporting at college) from January 21 to 23.