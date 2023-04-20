Uddanam eagerly awaits respite

April 20, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Srikakulam

In the Srikakulam district, hundreds of patients suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) have eagerly been waiting for the opening of the 200-bedded Kidney Speciality Hospital and Research Center at Palasa in the hope of getting treatment within the district.

Highest number of kidney patients

Uddanam region consisting of seven mandals under the Palasa division has the highest number of kidney patients reported in the State. Over 15,000 patients at various stages of the disease travel all the way to Visakhapatnam for dialysis and kidney transplantation.

The hospital being constructed with an estimated cost of ₹50 crore would have the best infrastructure and speciality doctors. Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar and District Medical and Health Officer Boddepalli Meenakshi have been monitoring the construction and appointment of the doctors. Mr. Lathkar said that the government had recently issued an exclusive notification to appoint 31 doctors, including a nephrologist, urologist, vascular surgeon and general physician.

He said that the hospital would start functioning within a couple of months. “The government is constructing YSR Sujala Scheme to provide a dedicated safe drinking water supply to all the villages in the Uddanam region. The project, taken up with a cost of ₹700 crore, is in the final stages. The supply of purified Vamsadhara water may prevent new cases as contaminated groundwater is said to be one of the reasons for the spread of the disease,” Mr. Shrikesh told The Hindu.

Former MLA of Itchapuram and Uddanam Foundation President Piriya Sairaj says that his Foundation was ensuring telemedicine facilities which would enable patients to interact with doctors from other districts and States.

“The ₹10,000 pension for every CKD patient is turning out to be of great help, and they can take care of themselves despite the loss of livelihood due to CKD,” said Mr. Sairaj.

The government also provided medical support, including dialysis units at the local Primary Health Centres (PHCs), and more are planned in area and district hospitals.

As a temporary measure, the government has been supplying drinking water to villages through tankers and RO water plants.