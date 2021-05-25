Uddanam braces for Yaas impact

Police personnel asking the fishermen not to venture into the sea, at Gollagandi village in Baruva mandal of Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

SRIKAKULAM

25 May 2021 23:18 IST

Chief Secretary camping at Srikakulam and monitoring situation

The Uddanam region of Srikakulam district that bore the brunt of several cyclones, including Titli which left a trail of destruction in October 2018, is once again expected to be at the receiving end when Cyclone Yaas may likely cross the coast between West Bengal and Odisha on Wednesday evening.

The region, comprising Itchapuram, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa and Vajrapukotturu mandals, is known for the best coconut and cashew grooves that provide livelihood to more than 6.2 lakh people directly and indirectly. Farms and other properties worth about ₹80 crore were damaged by Titli cyclone which proved to be more destructive than Laila, Phailin and Hud-Hud cyclones. Palasa cashew industry took a severe blow and many processing units in the town shut down.

Another blow

Anticipating severe impact on the region this time too, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das arrived at Srikakulam to review the situation.

Along with Collector J. Nivas and SP Amit Bardar, he participated in a video-conference and took suggestions from Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

“Gales are expected to move with a speed of 60-70 km per hour and may disrupt electricity supply with the possible damage to transmission lines. We are planning to restore electricity quickly in case of an emergency,” he said.

Teams deployed

National Disaster Response teams have already reached the district to ensure quick evacuation of people to safe locations in case of an emergency.

District Fire Officer Ch. Kripavaram and other officials reviewed the situation and decided to deploy special teams at Itchapuram, Vajrapukotturu, Palasa and other sensitive places.

In order to ensure smooth transport of oxygen cylinders from Odisha for COVID-19 patients, officials have kept earthmovers and other machinery ready to clear fallen trees that may block highways and other places.

Revenue, electricity, agriculture and other departments formed teams in all sensitive mandals to handle any emergency situations. Essentials like groceries, milk, petrol and kerosene have been kept in cyclone shelters. Domestic animals, including cows and buffaloes, are being shifted to safe locations.

A control room has been set up at the Collector’s office (08942-24055) to monitor the cyclone situation.