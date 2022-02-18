Udayasthamana seva tickets for Fridays sold out on first day

TTD will use the sale proceeds to build a paediatric hospital

TTD will use the sale proceeds to build a paediatric hospital

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ Udayasthamana Seva, linked to a donation scheme, registered a good response from devotees on the very first day of its introduction.

Of the 531 tickets made available on Wednesday, the 28 tickets meant for Fridays were sold out on the same day besides 42 tickets pertaining to the other days in a week.

The TTD with an objective to pool funds for the construction of its multi-crore Paediatric Super Speciality hospital in Tirupati has linked the donations with the seva tickets.

While the devotees who contribute ₹1.5 crore will get a ticket for Fridays those contributing ₹1 crore will be accommodated on the other days in a week. The Udayasthamana Seva ticket holders can witness various sevas performed to the presiding deity inside the hill temple from dawn to dusk.

The construction of the hospital building is estimated to cost about ₹230 crore while equipment and other infrastructure, administration and maintenance costs will be extra.

The authorities sound confident of pooling up the required funds in the coming weeks going by the initial response to the donation scheme.