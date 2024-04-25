Uday Srinivas files nomination as JSP’s Kakinada Lok Sabha contestant 

April 25, 2024 05:55 am | Updated 05:55 am IST - KAKINADA

Entrepreneur-turned-politician Tangella Uday Srinivas on Wednesday submitted his nomination papers to Returning Officer and Kakinada District Collector J. Nivas as Jana Sena Party contestant from Kakinada Lok Sabha constituency.

The JSP fielded the 38-year-old entrepreneur against three-time Congress MP M.M. Pallam Raju and YSRCP’s Ch. Sunil Kumar.

JSP president Pawan Kalyan joined Mr. Uday Srinivas in the nomination rally to extend his support. Thousands of supporters also participated in the nomination rally.

