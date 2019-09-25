Uday Express to be flagged off today

The Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada double decker ‘Uday Express’ is scheduled to be flagged off on Thursday.

The train will run for five days a week. It will have open timings on the inaugural day. Regular service will commence from Friday, according to G. Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway.

Train no. 22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Double Decker Uday Express will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 5.45 a.m. to reach Vijayawada at 11.15 a.m.

In the return direction, train no. 22702 will leave from Vijayawada on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 5.30 p.m. to reach Visakhaptnam at 11 p.m.

The rake comprises nine coaches and two motor power cars. Stoppages will be at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samarlakota, Rajamahendravaram, Tadepalligudem and Eluru.