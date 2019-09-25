Uday Express to be flagged off today

The Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada double decker ‘Uday Express’ is scheduled to be flagged off on Thursday.
The train will run for five days a week. It will have open timings on the inaugural day. Regular service will commence from Friday, according to G. Suneel Kumar, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division of East Coast Railway.
Train no. 22701 Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada Double Decker Uday Express will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 5.45 a.m. to reach Vijayawada at 11.15 a.m.
In the return direction, train no. 22702 will leave from Vijayawada on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 5.30 p.m. to reach Visakhaptnam at 11 p.m.
The rake comprises nine coaches and two motor power cars. Stoppages will be at Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samarlakota, Rajamahendravaram, Tadepalligudem and Eluru.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor