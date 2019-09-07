UCIL urged to stop mining activity

Days after the constitution of an expert committee by Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) to study the impacts of radioactivity on environment around Thummalapalle project in YSR Kadapa district, the Akhila Bharata Rythu Coolie Sangham, Andhra Pradesh chapter, has submitted a memorandum to the Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) representing local farmers.

Apex court order

Urging the UCIL to stop mining activity, the memorandum stated that the government has gone against the Supreme Court order which makes it mandatory to take locals’ opinion before taking up uranium mining. The UCIL is spending over one lakh crore on 13 uranium mines across the country -- Chennakesavulagutta, Pandra, Amrabad, Thummalapalli and other places in Nalgonda, Mehboobnagar, Kadapa and Guntur in AP and Telangana States, according to the two-page note.

The farmers’ society expressed dismay over initiation of mining activity in 21,000 acres by digging over 4,000 borewells in Nallamala forest region, without having required permissions from the Forest Department. “Continuation of mining will have dire consequences,” warned the society in the statement and added that such an activity will destroy the biodiversity and may lead to the extinction of Chenchu Adivasi tribes in the region.

“At a time the advanced countries like Russia and Japan are shutting down the nuclear power plants, we are being euphoric about such a destructive activity,” the memorandum pointed out.

Following protests from local farmers in and around Thummalapalle in YSR Kadapa district and complaints by MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy and retired senior scientist from the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) K. Babu Rao, the APPCB has set up an expert committee to study the impact of uranium mining in the region.

Team members

The nine-member committee includes L.R. Bishnoi, head, nuclear projects safety division, Atomic Energy Regulatory Board, E.V.S.S.K. Babu, senior principal scientist, National Geophysical Research Institute and other professors and scientists from IITs. The members are expected to study the impact at Thummalapalle project, Velpula, Medipentla and Kottala villages, Vemula (M) in Kadapa district. The committee will be inspecting the industry and surroundings on September 9 and 10, and submit a report on September 11 to APPCB.