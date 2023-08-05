UCC will have far-reaching consequences, says retired professor of University of Hyderabad

August 05, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) proposed by the Central government is much more complicated than the criminal code and cannot be implemented given the vast diversity of India. Also, no effort was made over the past 75 years towards nurturing acceptance for it, said G. Haragopal, retired professor of the University of Hyderabad.

Moreover, the Centre is yet to put the draft UCC in the public domain, and the 21st Law Commission had categorically said that it was neither necessary nor desirable at this stage.

“India managed to have a common criminal code, but the UCC is an altogether different proposition, which is fraught with serious consequences. The BJP-led NDA government brought it (UCC) out suddenly, keeping the 2024 elections in view”, said Mr. Haragopal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a seminar titled ‘Uniform Civil Code and its feasibility’ organised by All India Lawyers’ Union (AILU)’s AP High Court Committee here on Saturday, Mr. Haragopal said the BJP apparently raked up the issue of UCC as part of its political agenda without paying due attention to its impact on the tribal communities and some other sections.

He said the ruling party and all others supporting the UCC should remember that a change in laws would have far-reaching consequences. The Constitution itself was in danger. The Centre was determined to implement UCC, but going ahead without preparing the society for it was not at all advisable, he asserted.

Mr. Haragopal said the UCC seemed to be a part of the larger plan to have in place the constitution devised by the RSS, which the BJP was trying to adopt. This new constitution is likely to be declared and started to be given a tangible shape by the next Kumbh Mela, he predicted, while pointing out that the RSS had not accepted the Indian Constitution, the National Anthem and the National Flag.

Senior advocate A. Satya Prasad, AILU State general secretary Narra Srinivasa Rao and vice-president S. Durga Srinivasa Rao and others spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.