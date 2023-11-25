UBI’s 105th Foundation Day celebrated

November 25, 2023 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Union Bank of India’s (UBI) Zonal and Regional offices jointly hosted the 105th Foundation Day celebrations here on Friday. Employees’ family members, bureaucrats, and customers attended the programme. UBI Managing Director Manimekalai, who participated in the programme virtually from the bank’s central office in Mumbai, wished the staff and customers on the occasion. UBI General Manager and Zonal Head, Vijayawada, and SLBC convener M. Ravindra Babu and Regional Head M. Sridhar were among others present, according to a release.