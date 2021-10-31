UBI organises marathon

Union Bank of India employees taking part in marathon in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

VIZIANAGARAM

31 October 2021 23:58 IST

Union Bank of India Regional Manager and Deputy General Manager P. Krishnaiah has urged the bank staff to meet the expectations of the customers and explain to them the latest digital initiatives for providing quick service.

As part of the Vigilance Awareness Week, UBI organised a marathon from Fort junction to Clock Tower on Sunday. UBI branch managers B.T. Srinivas, Amulya, Natun Prasad, P.S. Malleswara Rao and others were present.

