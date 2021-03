Uber to offer free rides for vaccination

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 March 2021 00:49 IST

Uber has announced its support for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), State Governments and local NGOs with free rides worth ₹10 crore for assisting the second phase of the world’s largest vaccination drive, according to a statement issued here on Thursday.

The free rides can be utilised to travel to and from the nearest authorised vaccination centre by citizens above 60 and those above 45 with co-morbidities, the target group identified for the second phase of India’s vaccination drive.

Uber’s initiative will facilitate free rides to vulnerable individuals through easily redeemable promo codes that will make travel to vaccination hubs easier and safer. Uber will also leverage its NGO partners such as the ‘Robin Hood Army’ and others for transporting the vulnerable and underprivileged elderly to vaccination centres.

Vaccination promo codes will be applicable in the Uber app for all users in 35 cities in India. In A.P., they are available in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada city.