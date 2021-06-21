Uber partners with AMTZ to provide oxygen concentrators on rent

To meet the increasing demand for oxygen, Uber on Monday announced a partnership with Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone Limited (AMTZ), Visakhapatnam, for providing an on-demand rental delivery service of oxygen concentrators, across 12 cities.

COVID patients in home isolation will be able to rent oxygen concentrators through the O2Home app at ₹300 to ₹400 per day. Uber’s free mobility support will enable convenient, swift and safe doorstep delivery of these concentrators to help in saving lives, according to a statement issued by the company.

The service is operational across 12 Indian cities, including Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Indore, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Pune, Jaipur and Raipur. The partnership will help in bringing this service to more cities through Uber’s extensive mobility network spanning over 90 cities.

These free rides deployed to AMTZ will also help boost earning opportunities for drivers on Uber’s platform during these challenging times.