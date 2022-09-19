UAPA being misused by people in power, needs to be repealed, says Kalyan Rao

Protest staged in front of Prakasam Bhavan in Ongole

S. Murali ONGOLE
September 19, 2022 20:05 IST

Kandula Sirisha alias Padmakka, widow of top slain Maoist leader Akkiraju Haragopal alias Ramakrishna, takes part in a protest for repeal of UAPA in Ongole on Monday. | Photo Credit: KOMMURI SRINIVAS

Revolutionary writer G. Kalyan Rao on Monday demanded the repeal of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act allegedly being misused by those in power to put behind bars the human rights activists across the country.

Leading a protest by members of the UAPA Repeal Agitation Committee in front of Prakasam Bhavan here, he said the UAPA had been misused to arrest intellectuals like former Delhi University professor G.N. Saibaba who had been suffering from serious disabilities and quell dissent. Nagpur Central Jail inmate Pandu Narote serving life imprisonment along with Saibaba and four others had died of swine flue in prison as the jail authorities did not provide him proper treatment.

The Maharashtra police had allegedly foisted a case in connection with Koregaon Bhima violence against intellectuals like Varavara Rao, Sudha Bhardwaj, Gautam Navalakha, Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Ferreira and put them behind bars, said Organisation for protection of Democracy State president Ch. Sudhakar while pressing for scrapping of the ‘‘draconian’‘ law.

