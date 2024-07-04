GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UAE-based company holds talks for investing in A.P.

Health Minister explains opportunities in the State and promises to facilitate its entry

Published - July 04, 2024 09:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation of M42, an Abu Dhabi-based provider of medical services and innovative healthcare solutions, met Health Minister Y. Satya Kumar at the APIIC head office here on July 4 (Thursday). The two sides had discussions on the scope for collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh (A.P.)  government. 

According to an official release, Mr. Satya Kumar spoke to the company executives about the investment climate in the State and promised to facilitate its entry. The M42 delegates told the Minister that they could consider investing in the fields of genomics and medical technology. The preferred locations were the A.P. Med-tech zone in Visakhapatnam and the three economic zones approved by the Centre. 

Mr. Kumar said the company could also explore the opportunities in the proposed Health City at Amaravati and the health hubs conceived in nine municipalities and that the State government was keen on tying up with the company after due consultations. 

Special Chief Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary (Industries) N. Yuvaraj and APIIC MD G. Lakshmisha were among those present.

