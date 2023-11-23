ADVERTISEMENT

U-19 national badminton tourney from Dec. 12 in Vijayawada

November 23, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Under-19 Badminton National Tournament will be organised, under the auspices of Andhra Pradesh School Games Federation, from December 12 to 16 in Vijayawada, said NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao.

Members of the federation, who met Mr. Dilli Rao at his camp office in Vijayawada on November 23 (Thursday), said the tournament will be held in girls and boys categories at the CRMC Indoor Stadium. The opening ceremony will be organised at Siddhartha Arts and Science College’s sports ground.

