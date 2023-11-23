HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U-19 national badminton tourney from Dec. 12 in Vijayawada

November 23, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Under-19 Badminton National Tournament will be organised, under the auspices of Andhra Pradesh School Games Federation, from December 12 to 16 in Vijayawada, said NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao.

Members of the federation, who met Mr. Dilli Rao at his camp office in Vijayawada on November 23 (Thursday), said the tournament will be held in girls and boys categories at the CRMC Indoor Stadium. The opening ceremony will be organised at Siddhartha Arts and Science College’s sports ground.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / badminton

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.