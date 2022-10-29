U-19 girls’ sports teams invited for Krishna district selections

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
October 29, 2022 23:48 IST

The School Games Federation of Krishna District (SGFKD) invited entries for the selection of U-19 girls' teams for various sports to represent the district.

The SGFKD organising secretary V. Ravi Kanta , on October 29 (Saturday) said the selection of teams for kho-kho, kabaddi, volleyball and throwball will be on November 3 and ball badminton, badminton and tennikoit selections will be held on November 4 at SDM Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala in city.

The participants should bring their SSC original marks list, study certificate issued by the school, and Aadhaar card to the venue. Participants born on or after January 1st, 2004, only are eligible for the selections.

