U-19 cricketer Sk. Rasheed felicitated 

Sk. Rasheed, vice-captain of Under-19 Cricket World Cup winning team, was felicitated by Human Rights Council of India South India chapter chairman Khalifatullah Basha on Friday.

Mr. Rasheed played an instrumental role in the team that defeated the England team in the final.

Thanking Mr. Basha, who is also BJP minorities wing State president, Mr. Rasheed said he was confident of bringing many more laurels to the country.