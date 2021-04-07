Andhra PradeshVIJAYAWADA 07 April 2021 00:13 IST
Typewriting, shorthand exams to be held in May/June
Secretary, State Board of Technical Education and Training, on Tuesday said that the typewriting and shorthand examinations are scheduled to be held in May/June, 2021.
In a statement, he said that the details of the notification are available on the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, website http://sbtetap.gov.in.
Other details like online registration of candidates, submission of downloaded online application and time table for the examinations are also available on the website, he added.
