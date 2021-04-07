Andhra Pradesh

Typewriting, shorthand exams to be held in May/June

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA 07 April 2021 00:13 IST
Updated: 07 April 2021 00:13 IST

Secretary, State Board of Technical Education and Training, on Tuesday said that the typewriting and shorthand examinations are scheduled to be held in May/June, 2021.

In a statement, he said that the details of the notification are available on the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, website http://sbtetap.gov.in.

Advertising
Advertising

Other details like online registration of candidates, submission of downloaded online application and time table for the examinations are also available on the website, he added.

Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...