Andhra Pradesh

Typewriting, shorthand exams to be held in May/June

Secretary, State Board of Technical Education and Training, on Tuesday said that the typewriting and shorthand examinations are scheduled to be held in May/June, 2021.

In a statement, he said that the details of the notification are available on the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh, website http://sbtetap.gov.in.

Other details like online registration of candidates, submission of downloaded online application and time table for the examinations are also available on the website, he added.

