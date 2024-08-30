ADVERTISEMENT

Two YSRCP MLCs ready to quit?

Published - August 30, 2024 10:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

A day after two Rajya Sabha members submitted their resignations to their posts, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)  MLCs are following suit. It is learnt that YSRCP members in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, Karri Padmasri and Balli Kalyan Chakravarthi, have decided to resign from their posts. They are likely to submit their resignations to Council Chairman Moshen Raju on Saturday.

While Ms. Karri Padmasri from Kakinada was nominated to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota in August 2023 in the social service category, Mr. Kalyana Chakravarthi, who is the son of former Tirupati MP the late Balli Durgaprasad, was elected to the Legislative Council in 2021 from the local bodies’ constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US