Two YSRCP MLCs ready to quit?

A day after two Rajya Sabha members submitted their resignations to their posts, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLCs are following suit. It is learnt that YSRCP members in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, Karri Padmasri and Balli Kalyan Chakravarthi, have decided to resign from their posts. They are likely to submit their resignations to Council Chairman Moshen Raju on Saturday.

While Ms. Karri Padmasri from Kakinada was nominated to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota in August 2023 in the social service category, Mr. Kalyana Chakravarthi, who is the son of former Tirupati MP the late Balli Durgaprasad, was elected to the Legislative Council in 2021 from the local bodies’ constituency.