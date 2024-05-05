Two YSRCP corporators join Jana Sena Party in Tirupati

May 05, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The migration of politicians and influential leaders, including corporators from the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT), from the YSR Congress Party into the alliance continues, as two corporators joined the Jana Sena Party on Sunday, in addition to the two who joined the TDP recently.

Jana Sena Party MLA candidate Arani Srinivasulu formally invited Kalpana Yadav and C.K. Revati into the party fold and called it ‘reverse migration’.

“MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Deputy Mayor B. Abhinay Reddy (his son and the contesting candidate) intimidated leaders of other parties and forced them to join the YSRCP. What is happening now is reverse migration,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasulu said the huge response to the postal ballots was enough indication of the anti-establishment trend witnessed across the State. He also called the arrival of the Central armed forces as having ‘thwarted’ the ruling party’s plans on the anvil to win the elections ‘by hook or by crook’.

Responding to the 30,000 plus fake votes enrolled in Tirupati, Mr. Srinivasulu said the TDP – Jana Sena – BJP cadre would stay watchful of impersonation attempts at the polling stations and help apprehend the fake voters.

Former TDP MLA M. Sugunamma announced that more leaders would join the party during the roadshow of Mr. N. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan. TDP parliamentary constituency in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav said the TDP regimes ensured development of Tirupati.

