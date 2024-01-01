Two youths killed, one critical as bike rams into an open well in Eluru

January 01, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - ELURU

Two youths died on spot and one survived with critical injuries after a two-wheeler, on which the trio were returning to Vijayawada, rammed into an open well in the Eluru district on Monday. The accident occurred while the bike driver reportedly attempted to evade a buffalo that came before the bike.

The deceased have been identified as Talasila Krishna Chaitanya (24) and Setti Saikumar (24), while the locals rescued N. Rakesh from the well and admitted him to a private hospital in Vijayawada.

“A group of five friends went to celebrate New Year in a mango orchid at Kanasanapalli village in the Agirepalli Mandal. The incident occurred while they were returning home. The dead bodies have been retrieved from the well,” said Agirepalli Sub-Inspector N. Chantibabu. The police sent the dead bodies to the government hospital for post-mortem, a case has been registered and investigation is on.

