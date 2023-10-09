ADVERTISEMENT

Two youths killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada

October 09, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - KAKINADA

Sarpavaram Circle Inspector A. Muralikrishna said the two had been declared brought dead by the doctors in Government General Hospital, Kakinada.

Appala Naidu Tippana 10237

Two youths died after they hit a divider on Sunday midnight while they were returning home on a two-wheeler after shopping at Nagamallithota Junction in Kakinada city. 

The deceased have been identified as K. Ganesh (17) and M. Siva (17) belonging to Valasapakala area in the Kakinada city. Ganesh is a tractor driver and Siva is a daily wage labourer. 

They went for shopping on a two-wheeler on Sunday evening. However, they obtained permission from their parents to watch a movie in the city. According to CCTV footage obtained by the city police from the scene of the accident, they were seen hitting the divider on their two-wheeler. 

Sarpavaram Circle Inspector A. Muralikrishna has said that the two had been declared brought dead by the doctors in Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada). “The post-mortem has been performed in the GGH-Kakinada. A case has been registered.”

