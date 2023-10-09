HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two youths killed in road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada

Sarpavaram Circle Inspector A. Muralikrishna said the two had been declared brought dead by the doctors in Government General Hospital, Kakinada.

October 09, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST - KAKINADA

Appala Naidu Tippana 10237

Two youths died after they hit a divider on Sunday midnight while they were returning home on a two-wheeler after shopping at Nagamallithota Junction in Kakinada city. 

The deceased have been identified as K. Ganesh (17) and M. Siva (17) belonging to Valasapakala area in the Kakinada city. Ganesh is a tractor driver and Siva is a daily wage labourer. 

They went for shopping on a two-wheeler on Sunday evening. However, they obtained permission from their parents to watch a movie in the city. According to CCTV footage obtained by the city police from the scene of the accident, they were seen hitting the divider on their two-wheeler. 

Sarpavaram Circle Inspector A. Muralikrishna has said that the two had been declared brought dead by the doctors in Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada). “The post-mortem has been performed in the GGH-Kakinada. A case has been registered.”

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / death / road accident / accident (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.