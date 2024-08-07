ADVERTISEMENT

Two youths killed in a road accident near Tirumala

Published - August 07, 2024 08:14 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths were killed in a road accident on the first ghat road leading to Tirumala on Wednesday. The two reportedly hailed from Pallipattu in Tamil Nadu.

According to police, the duo, riding a motorcycle, collided with an APSRTC bus while navigating a bend, hundred meters away from GNC toll gate atop the town. The over speeding electric bus, dragged their bodies for a few meters before coming to a halt.

The bodies, stuck beneath the rear wheels of the bus, were retrieved with a crane which took over an hour to reach the spot. The delay in retrieving the bodies caused a traffic jam and hundreds of tourist vehicles remained stranded on the ghat road.

The bodies were later sent down to SVRR hospital in Tirupati for an autopsy. A case was registered.

