ADVERTISEMENT

Two youths killed as lorry hits bike in Kadapa of Andhra Pradesh

November 13, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - KADAPA

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Two youths were killed when the bike they were riding was hit by a speeding lorry at Pandillapalle village of Kamalapuram mandal in Kadapa district on November 13 (Monday).

According to information, the youths, identified as Mahesh (30) and Yusun (29), who were coming from Darsi in Prakasam district, took a diversion towards a petrol bunk on the roadside, when a lorry hit their bike, killing the duo on the spot. The police have registered a case and took up investigation.

LIC agent ‘murdered’

Meanwhile, an LIC agent, Bhavani Shankar (30), was murdered allegedly by his colleague, identified as Mallikarjuna, in Kadapa, on November 12 (Sunday) night. The police said that Mallikarjuna allegedly forced Bhavani Shankar to join him for a party on the occasion of Deepavali, and later attacked him with a sickle in an isolated spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

An illicit affair was said to be the reason behind the murder. A case has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody.

Youth electrocuted

In another incident, a municipal worker, identified Sreenu (22), was electrocuted when he came in contact with an overhead live power cable while trying to open the door of a dumping van. The incident took place at Rajampeta town in Annamayya district on Monday. A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US