Two youths killed as lorry hits bike in Kadapa of Andhra Pradesh

November 13, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - KADAPA

Two youths were killed when the bike they were riding was hit by a speeding lorry at Pandillapalle village of Kamalapuram mandal in Kadapa district on November 13 (Monday).

According to information, the youths, identified as Mahesh (30) and Yusun (29), who were coming from Darsi in Prakasam district, took a diversion towards a petrol bunk on the roadside, when a lorry hit their bike, killing the duo on the spot. The police have registered a case and took up investigation.

LIC agent ‘murdered’

Meanwhile, an LIC agent, Bhavani Shankar (30), was murdered allegedly by his colleague, identified as Mallikarjuna, in Kadapa, on November 12 (Sunday) night. The police said that Mallikarjuna allegedly forced Bhavani Shankar to join him for a party on the occasion of Deepavali, and later attacked him with a sickle in an isolated spot.

An illicit affair was said to be the reason behind the murder. A case has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody.

Youth electrocuted

In another incident, a municipal worker, identified Sreenu (22), was electrocuted when he came in contact with an overhead live power cable while trying to open the door of a dumping van. The incident took place at Rajampeta town in Annamayya district on Monday. A case has been registered.