Two youth ‘washed away’ while swimming in Kundu river

Two youth were reportedly washed away in the heavy flow of Kundu when they went for swimming in the river, near a bridge near Santhajurutu village in Bandi Atmakur mandal of Nandyal district on Sunday morning.

The duo was identified as Sashi Kumar(21) and Ameer Basha(25).

According to the Bandi Atmakur Sub-Inspector of Police T. Babu, Sashi Kumar, working as a technical employee in a company in Hyderabad, and hailing from Narayanapuram village in the same mandal, had gone to the riverside along with his friend Ameer Basha, a resident of Nandyal, for swimming.

The onlookers, who reportedly saw them getting washed away, immediately informed the police. Due to the heavy force of the water, they could not step into the river to save them.

The police, along with the personnel from the Fire department, have launched a search operation, but could not trace them till dusk.