Two youth killed in road mishap

TIRUPATI

04 July 2021 23:27 IST

Two friends, in their late twenties, died after their two-wheeler rammed a truck from behind on Saluva Narasimharaya road here on Sunday.

Bhaskar (28) was an MBBS graduate and his friend Bhanu Chander (27) completed his bachelor’s degree in agriculture.

They were driving at a high speed on the road stretch between Cherlopalli and Alipiri, when the vehicle crashed into a truck. The two breathed their last even before the arrival of an ambulance.

Advertising

Advertising

Alipiri police registered a case and shifted the bodies to SVR Ruia for postmortem.