Two youth killed in road accident

Two youngsters were killed in a road accident at Chakalipeta area under Paderu Police station limits in Visakhapatnam district. The incident came to light after police registered a case late on Tuesday night.
The deceased were identified as Deepu (22), an ITI student and Ashok (24), a painter. Both hail from Paderu.
Paderu Sub-Inspector of Police Nazeer said that on August 19, Ashok and Deepu were returning at night from a party when they met with an accident on the G. Madugula-Paderu road. Both were shifted to a hospital in Vizag.
On August 20, Deepu succumbed to severe head injuries while Ashok also died while undergoing treatment on August 21.
Grandmother dies of shock
Learning about the death of her grandson, Deepu’s grandmother Ramanamma reportedly died of shock on Wednesday at Paderu.
